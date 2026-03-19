SPY PHOTOS! FIRST Look At Next Audi Q7 Interior. Did It Catch The CHINA VIRUS?

The highly anticipated next-generation Audi Q7, set to debut around 2026-2027 as a 2027 model year vehicle, has been caught in spy photos offering our first clear glimpse of its modernized interior.



Leaked images from testing at the Nürburgring reveal a cockpit heavily inspired by Audi's recent models like the Q6 e-tron. The dashboard features a prominent curved digital display for the driver, paired with a large central infotainment touchscreen. A standout element is the optional passenger-side screen—potentially larger than in the Q6 e-tron—which allows front-seat occupants to control media, navigation, or climate independently, complete with privacy filtering to avoid distracting the driver.



The steering wheel sports Audi's updated flat 2D four-ring logo and a sleek airbag design. Materials appear premium, with hints of extended leather and high-tech inlays, maintaining the Q7's luxurious three-row, seven-seat layout for family practicality.



We ask…Did the design catch the China virus?



















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