SPY PHOTOS! Nissan Skyline Goes Hybrid: Twin-Turbo V6 Eyed for 420 HP! RATE IT!

Japanese auto site Response.jp has published eye-catching CGI renders of the upcoming Nissan Skyline, offering the clearest look yet at what the iconic sedan’s 14th generation could become. Created by artist Nikita Tsyiko based on Nissan’s official teaser images from April 2026, the visuals show a sharper, more aggressive sedan that nods to heritage while embracing modern design.



Nissan confirmed the next Skyline’s development during its long-term vision presentation on April 14. The move comes as part of the company’s restructuring push to focus resources on competitive “heartbeat” models. The current 13th-generation Skyline, on sale since 2014, had faced discontinuation rumors, but development is clearly moving forward.



The renders depict a significant styling refresh on the existing platform, keeping the familiar roofline and glasshouse while introducing a bolder front end with sharp LED headlights and a sportier fascia. The standout heritage touch is the round quad taillights, directly inspired by the legendary C10 “Hakosuka” Skyline of the late 1960s. It gives the car a distinctive rear signature that sets it apart from generic modern sedans.



Powertrain details are the biggest talking point. Response.jp reports that the high-performance variant will combine a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with hybrid assistance, aiming for approximately 420 horsepower. The same basic engine architecture already powers the current Skyline 400R and Nissan Z. A milder hybrid setup is expected for volume models to satisfy emissions rules. Rear-wheel drive is anticipated, with speculation about a possible manual transmission option.



A world premiere in 2027 would align perfectly with the Skyline’s 70th anniversary. Pricing is expected to start around 6 million yen (roughly $40,000+).



Early fan reaction to the renders has been split: many like the aggressive front and retro taillights, while others criticize the rear proportions as looking bulky or derivative. Regardless, the next Skyline is generating real excitement as Nissan works to revive one of its most storied nameplates.













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