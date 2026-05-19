SPY PHOTOS! STUD Or DUD? 2027 BMW SPEEDTOP Concept.

The 2027 BMW SPEEDTOP Concept (often referred to as the 2025/2026 production model) is a breathtaking limited-edition shooting brake that reimagines BMW's Touring heritage with dramatic elegance and high performance.



Unveiled at the 2025 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, the three-door Speedtop builds on the Skytop concept with a sleek, extended roofline that creates a graceful yet athletic profile. Its shark-nose front, ultra-slim headlights, illuminated kidney grille, and gradient paint—from Floating Sunstone Maroon to Sundown Silver—deliver a striking presence. A raised roof spine flows into a rear spoiler for dynamic flow.



Thanks to Agent 00R for the tipoff.









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