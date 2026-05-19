SPY PHOTOS! STUD Or DUD? 2027 BMW SPEEDTOP Concept.

Agent001 submitted on 5/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:46:15 PM

Views : 666 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

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The 2027 BMW SPEEDTOP Concept (often referred to as the 2025/2026 production model) is a breathtaking limited-edition shooting brake that reimagines BMW's Touring heritage with dramatic elegance and high performance.

Unveiled at the 2025 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, the three-door Speedtop builds on the Skytop concept with a sleek, extended roofline that creates a graceful yet athletic profile. Its shark-nose front, ultra-slim headlights, illuminated kidney grille, and gradient paint—from Floating Sunstone Maroon to Sundown Silver—deliver a striking presence. A raised roof spine flows into a rear spoiler for dynamic flow. 

Thanks to Agent 00R for the tipoff.







SPY PHOTOS! STUD Or DUD? 2027 BMW SPEEDTOP Concept.

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