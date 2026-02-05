SPY PHOTOS: The 2028 Hyundai Kona: Spied Testing with Crater-Inspired Design

Hyundai’s subcompact crossover is set for a dramatic transformation with the next-generation 2028 Kona. Fresh spy photos reveal the model testing with sharp, angular styling heavily influenced by the rugged 2025 Crater Concept, marking a shift toward a more muscular and adventurous aesthetic.



Gone are the softer curves of the current generation. The prototype showcases bolder proportions, pronounced wheel arches, a sloping roofline, and aggressive body lines that echo the Crater’s off-road-ready presence. While production versions will likely tone down extreme elements like the concept’s coach doors, expect retained features such as integrated roof spoilers, updated door handles, and side skirts for a tougher stance. This “Art of Steel” direction positions the Kona as a more capable CUV, appealing to buyers seeking both urban practicality and light off-road flair.



Underpinning the changes is a modified K3 platform, promising improved handling, efficiency, and structural rigidity. A standout interior upgrade includes a massive 17.0-inch center touchscreen running Hyundai’s new Pleos OS (Pleos Connect). This next-generation infotainment system brings a smartphone-like experience with AI voice assistance, intuitive UX, data-driven navigation, and over-the-air updates—part of Hyundai’s broader push toward software-defined vehicles. Pleos is rolling out across the lineup, aiming for millions of vehicles by 2030.



By skipping a traditional facelift and jumping straight to this redesign, Hyundai is accelerating its compact SUV strategy. The 2028 Kona could blend everyday versatility with bolder personality, challenging rivals like the Toyota Corolla Cross while injecting fresh excitement into the segment. Enthusiasts await final specs on powertrains—likely including hybrid and EV options—but early signs point to a more distinctive, tech-forward Kona ready to leave a lasting impression.











The 2028 Hyundai Kona has been spied testing for the very first time with Crater-inspired design elements. In addition, the CUV will sit on top of the automaker’s modified K3 platform and feature an enlarged 17.0-inch center touchscreen display with Pleos OS. #Hyundai #Kona #CUVs pic.twitter.com/2kldkim4JF — GearheadCole ?? (@cole_marzen) May 1, 2026



