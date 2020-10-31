SPY VIDEO! Porsche Hopes To Steal Tesla's Model Y JUICE With Macan EV. What Are It's Chances?

Agent001 submitted on 10/31/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:07:56 PM
2 user comments | Views : 756 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
The brand new barely disguised Porsche Macan Electric / EV 2021 / 2022 - ??? series - based on Premium Platform Electric (PPE) caught in a district of Stuttgart (GermanyThanks Agent 00T for his flying eyes.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
Never bet against Porsche...its got 70 years of momentum and success.— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
Never bet against Porsche...its got 70 years of momentum and success.
— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
Posted on 10/31/2020 1:40:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
ZERO chances.The Macan EV will easily cost 2X the price of a Y.The Taycan needed to hit the S to the penny and it's pretty much double the cost.— MDarringer (View Profile)
ZERO chances.The Macan EV will easily cost 2X the price of a Y.The Taycan needed to hit the S to the penny and it's pretty much double the cost.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 10/31/2020 1:46:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news