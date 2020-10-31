SPY VIDEO! Porsche Hopes To Steal Tesla's Model Y JUICE With Macan EV. What Are It's Chances?

Agent001 submitted on 10/31/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:07:56 PM

2 user comments | Views : 756 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The brand new barely disguised Porsche Macan Electric / EV 2021 / 2022 -  ??? series -  based on Premium Platform Electric (PPE) caught in a district of Stuttgart (Germany

Thanks Agent 00T for his flying eyes.








SPY VIDEO! Porsche Hopes To Steal Tesla's Model Y JUICE With Macan EV. What Are It's Chances?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Never bet against Porsche...its got 70 years of momentum and success.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2020 1:40:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

ZERO chances.

The Macan EV will easily cost 2X the price of a Y.
The Taycan needed to hit the S to the penny and it's pretty much double the cost.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2020 1:46:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]