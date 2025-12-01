SPY vs. SPY! Agent 001 Says If Active Cruise Is MISSING From A Vehicle In 2025, MOST Buyers WALK. 00R Says Outside Ca., Most DON'T CARE. Who Wins?

In a fog-choked alley behind a neon-lit car lot, Agent 001, the grizzled wheelman with a penchant for torque, faces off against Agent 00R, the city slicker whose smart shades double as a heads-up display. This Mad Magazine-style clash, hosted by AutoSpies.com, pits the spies in a high-octane debate: In 2025, is active cruise control (ACC) or Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) a deal-breaker for car, truck, and SUV buyers? What percentage would’ve bought a different ride if their chosen model lacked it? And how much less does a used vehicle fetch four years later without these features?



Agent 001 leans against a humming bluecruise equipped F-150 , his voice low and gritty. “ACC’s the kingmaker in ‘25. Ninety-two percent of new vehicles pack it standard. Buyers—60 percent of ‘em—say it’s non-negotiable. Without it, they’d ditch their pick for a rival with radar-guided swagger. EVs, trucks, SUVs—42 percent of shoppers factor ADAS into their final call. It’s a game-breaker, 00R. No ACC, no sale.”



00R scoffs, syncing his smartwatch to a Tesla Model Y’s telemetry. “You’re stuck in Silicon Valley’s echo chamber, 001. Outside California, folks don’t lose sleep over ACC. Only 27 percent call it moderately vital pre-purchase. FSD? Just 14 percent of buyers say it’d sway them into a Cybertruck. Fifty percent of Tesla shoppers skip FSD outright—35 percent spooked by its autonomy. Heartland drivers want raw horsepower, not nanny bots. Coastal elites might obsess, but middle America shrugs.”



The spies circle a gleaming Range Rover, its ACC purring like a dormant panther. 001 fires back: “Gadget lust drives deals faster than any turbo”. Over 60 percent of ‘23 trucks and SUVs shipped with ADAS—buyers expect it now. Without it, 70 percent would jump to a competitor. Even in flyover country, safety tech’s a silent closer.” 00R counters: “Satisfaction’s high—90 percent love ACC post-buy—but it’s not a deal-sealer. Outside Cali, only 28 percent rank it essential in surveys. It’s a bonus, not a breaker.”



The real sting comes at resale. 001 smirks: “Four years out, a ride without ACC or FSD takes a 15 percent hit on value.Buyers crave tech-equipped used cars—missing it’s like selling a phone without a screen.” 00R nods reluctantly: “True, non-ADAS rigs depreciate faster. That 10-15 percent drop stings, even in Kansas.”



As cop sirens wail—rival spies closing in?—the agents vanish into the shadows. The question lingers: In 2025, what percentage of buyers—20 percent? 50?—would’ve bailed on their ride without ACC or FSD? Is it a deal-breaker everywhere, or just California’s obsession? And that four-year resale hit: 15 percent less, or worse?



AutoSpies readers, you’re the deciders. Hit the comments: Would you walk away from a dream car without active cruise? Does geography shift your gears? Vote before the next recall.



