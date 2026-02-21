STEAL Or BUM DEAL? RATE The SELLING PRICE This Buyer Paid For This Mercedes E63!

In the world of high-performance wagons, few vehicles command as much respect as the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. Recently, a pristine 2018 example crossed the virtual auction block on Bring a Trailer, fetching $85,000 after 38 spirited bids. But was this a savvy steal for the buyer, or a bum deal that overpaid for aging luxury? Let's dive in and rate it.



This particular E63 S 4MATIC Wagon boasts just 25,000 miles on the odometer, making it a low-mileage gem. Finished in sleek Selenite Grey Metallic with a Nut Brown Nappa leather interior, it's powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine delivering 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, it offers blistering acceleration while maintaining wagon practicality. Features abound: 20-inch AMG forged wheels, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, Distronic adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, Burmester sound system, and heated/ventilated massaging seats. A clean Carfax report shows no accidents, with recent services including a B Service in March 2025 and minor cosmetic fixes like refinished rocker panels and curb mark repairs.















Now, to the price: $85,000. According to market data from Classic.com, the benchmark value for 2018 E63 S Wagons is around $91,398. Comparable listings show higher-mileage units (40k-60k miles) selling for $65,000 to $80,000 on sites like Cars.com and Edmunds. A similar 2018 model with 45,000 miles was listed at $67,488, deemed fair but above market for its mileage. Given this wagon's exceptional condition, loaded options, and rarity—AMG wagons are coveted for blending supercar performance with family utility—$85k undercuts the average for such low miles. Do YOU agree with this take?



What’s YOUR Verdict? STEAL!







Original auction link here



