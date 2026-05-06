Samsung Phones Will Monitor Your Driving And Offer You Advice - But Who Will They Report That Data To?

The world's number one phone maker has come to the conclusion that we need to be better drivers. And because Samsung phones are so popular, it wants to use these little devices to monitor how we drive and then offer advice on how to improve. A new app called Driving Insights was discovered in One UI 9, the next big update coming to Samsung phones later this year. The app does something we've previously seen in apps developed by insurance companies.

It uses phone sensors, such as the accelerometer and the gyroscope, to determine how you behave behind the wheel. By behave, I mean how fast you drive, how hard you brake, and how you make turns. Using data collected by these sensors, it can determine if you're a spirited driver or if you drive in a defensive way.



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