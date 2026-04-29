Say What? Chinese EV Headlights Can Now Project Movies

The U.S. just recently allowed adaptive headlights, which automatically adjust their beam patterns to avoid blinding oncoming drivers. It's a welcome development, but U.S. headlight tech is still way behind what's going on in China. Cars being sold in that country can now project entire full-color movies in front of them as if they were a rolling drive-in movie theater. Huawei showed off the newest version of its headlight tech, XPixel, at the Huawei Qiankun Technology Conference at the Beijing Auto Show last week. The headlights now have the ability to project a full range of colors like a giant movie projector mounted to the front of the car. That means the ability to park your car and use the nearest wall to watch your favorite show or movie like it's some sort of personal drive-in movie theater.



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