Volkswagen's ID.4 electric vehicle has had a slow start in China, with just over 1,200 sales in the model’s first two months on the Chinese market; by contrast, Tesla sold more than 6,000 units of the Model Y two months after launch.

There are many theories trying to explain why the ID.4's is underperforming. One of the most unusual comes from Stifel analyst Daniel Schwarz, who believes that VW employees dress too conservatively compared to staff from competitors like Tesla and Nio.