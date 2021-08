Sebastian Vettel has been disqualified from the #HungarianGP, losing his second place



Stewards were unable to take the required amount of fuel for sampling following the race



Vettel's disqualification moves Lewis Hamilton up to second, with Carlos Sainz claiming the final podium place.



