Sedans Are Coming Back But Ford's CEO Worries About Profitability Compared To SUVs

Cars have been getting bigger and more bloated for decades. American consumers have had a growing, seemingly insatiable appetite for crossovers and SUVs. Meanwhile, sedan sales declined, with some brands like Ford even giving up on the segment in the U.S. But the four-door's hiatus could soon come to an end. Detroit's Big Three are reportedly looking at reviving their sedans. Not only could the move combat rising vehicle costs, but it may also help to offset regulatory changes to emissions should a proposal to reclassify crossovers as passenger cars instead of light trucks be successful.



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