Shocking Twist: Lexus IS Refuses to Die – RUMORED 2027 EV Version Could Drop with Nearly 500 HP And Good Range!

n a surprising twist for automotive enthusiasts, the Lexus IS sedan, long rumored to be on the chopping block, may live on in an all-electric form. According to a recent report from the Japanese publication Best Car, Lexus is planning to launch a next-generation IS as a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sometime in 2027. This move signals Toyota's luxury brand doubling down on electrification amid shifting market demands and regulatory pressures.



The current Lexus IS has been a staple in the compact luxury sedan segment since its third generation debuted in 2013. It received multiple facelifts, including a significant update for 2021 that enhanced its handling and styling. However, whispers of discontinuation grew loud when Lexus introduced an "Ultimate Edition" for 2025, suggesting it might be the model's swan song. Defying expectations, the IS was renewed for the 2026 model year with yet another refresh, keeping its gas-powered lineup intact. But as global emissions standards tighten and EV adoption accelerates, an electric overhaul makes strategic sense for Lexus to compete with rivals like the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4, and Mercedes-Benz EQE.



Drawing inspiration from the striking 2023 LF-ZC concept unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show, the revamped IS promises a futuristic aesthetic. The LF-ZC, which Lexus confirmed would spawn a production model starting in 2026, features sleek, aerodynamic lines, a low-slung profile, and innovative tech like prismatic batteries for extended range. The upcoming 2026 ES sedan will also borrow styling cues from this concept, hinting at a cohesive design language for Lexus's EV lineup.



Spec-wise, the electric IS is projected to measure about 188.5 inches in length—three inches longer than the current model but still more compact than the ES. Powertrain options include a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup for efficiency and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant boasting nearly 500 horsepower, positioning it as a performance contender. While exact range, battery capacity, and pricing remain under wraps, Lexus's focus on advanced batteries could deliver over 400 miles per charge, rivaling top EVs.















This revival isn't without challenges. Lexus has faced delays in its EV rollout, with next-gen models pushed back to mid-2027 in some cases due to platform refinements shared with Toyota. Yet, if executed well, the electric IS could rejuvenate the brand's sporty image, blending Lexus's renowned reliability with zero-emission thrills.



For fans of the IS's sharp dynamics and V6 growl, the EV shift marks the end of an era—but the dawn of an exciting, sustainable future. As Lexus awaits official confirmation, anticipation builds for what could be a game-changer in the luxury EV space. Stay tuned for more spy shots and details as 2027 approaches.



