The military crisis in the Middle East, triggered by the war against Iran, has increased gas prices, pushing people to sell their vehicles for hybrid options, which are now selling at a record pace. The surge in demand has left dealerships struggling to keep up with supply, forcing buyers to take public transport as they wait for the delivery of their new vehicle. According to AAA, the current national average gas price is $4.02, far less than Washington‘s average of $5.38. The reaction to this is people selling their gas-powered vehicles for hybrids. However, an excessive demand for them is leading to a supply scarcity at auto dealerships.



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