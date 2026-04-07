Should Kia Consider Shaking Up The Market With A New Sports Car?

Kia’s current lineup has just about every segment covered. Of course, the one segment it’s never fully leaned into is real sports cars. No, we don’t mean a fast sedan or a heated-up crossover with more horsepower than most know what to do with, but something low, light, and with just two seats. That said, there was a brief time in the 1990s when it sold what you see here. The Vigato was effectively a rebadged Lotus Elan M100 series, and this low-mileage example is available for sale right now.



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