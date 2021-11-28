Sir Frank Williams Has Passed. A Sad Day for Racing.

Agent001 submitted on 11/28/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:51:38 PM
Views : 434 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Williams Racing (@williamsracing)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Williams Racing (@williamsracing)
A post shared by Williams Racing (@williamsracing)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news