Slate Auto To Begin Taking Orders On June 24th

For Slate Auto, it’s been a wild ride since its inception four years ago. Initially, it planned to bring an EV to market for less than $20,000. Then Donald Trump cancelled the $7,500 tax credit that made such a price feasible. Now, the company is about to open up order books on June 24, but there’s still something missing… the price buyers will have to actually pay.

Today, the electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sent an email to prospective buyers saying that preorders will begin in June. Specifically, they’ll open on June 24, and those who jump on board early will evidently get a “delivery window before non-reservers.”