Sony Honda Mobility Debuts The Afeela 1 EV SUV At CES

Sony Honda Mobility aims to advance the vision of "Mobility as a Creative Entertainment Space," providing updates on the Afeela 1 sedan's progress, as well as collaborations with its partners. They also featured a world premiere, the Afeela Prototype, a crossover SUV sibling of the Afeela 1.

All eyes are on America these first few days of 2026. That's because the local divisions of global automakers have started revealing their total sales for last year, and because one of the first major events of the year takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada: the Consumer Electronics Show.