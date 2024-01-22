Stellanitis CEO Promises A Bloodbath If Automakers Make Affordable EVs

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has warned that a “bloodbath” is coming if EV makers follow Tesla and Elon Musk in a “race to the bottom.” The Stellantis CEO’s comments came amidst Ford’s announcement that it was scaling back production and trimming its workforce that is producing the F-150 Lightning.



While BYD exceeded Tesla in raw battery electric vehicle deliveries at the end of 2023, the American EV maker is still one of the world’s undisputed leaders in the electric vehicle sector. To keep Tesla’s vehicles competitive, the automaker has implemented aggressive strategies such as steep price cuts to make its vehicles more affordable to mainstream consumers.





