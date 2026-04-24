Stellantis CEO To Focus On The Brands That Matter - Guess Who Didn't Make The List?

Stellantis has more brands than some carmakers have model lines, but it may soon treat only four of them like VIP guests. Reports say CEO Antonio Filosa’s upcoming strategy will direct most investment toward Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat. That would make sense from a cold business perspective. Jeep and Ram remain major profit engines, especially in North America, Peugeot is one of the group’s strongest names in Europe, and Fiat still carries weight in several markets and gives Stellantis valuable reach in affordable segments.



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