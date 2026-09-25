Stellantis Files Patent For Ejecting EV Batteries

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:10 AM

Views : 232 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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 Engineers at Stellantis are working on a new approach to solving the potential for electric vehicle battery fires, but the method is more Looney Tunes than Chicago Fire. CarBuzz has just found a patent that would separate the vehicle and its battery in a way that would make Roman Pearce very, very happy. That is, Roman Pearce from the second Fast & Furious film. Fiero-in-space Roman Pearce from Fast 9 might be a little freaked out by it.

 
For that matter, anyone within a 50-foot radius of the car might be freaked out, too.
 
We'll say it right off the bat: EV fires are rare. Much rarer than a gas car fire (somehow PHEVs are worse than both). But they're still a problem, because they're harder to put out thanks to that big battery. Plus, people are more afraid of them.


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Stellantis Files Patent For Ejecting EV Batteries

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