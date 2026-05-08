Stellantis Fires 650 German Workers - Will Rebadge A Chinese EV Instead

Stellantis has figured out a new way to squeeze value out of its Leapmotor partnership, and Opel is the brand getting the keys. The German automaker has confirmed plans for a new electric compact SUV built on underpinnings from the Chinese EV maker, validating reports that surfaced earlier this year.

The yet-unnamed crossover is targeted for a 2028 launch, with development running under two years from start to showroom. Styling work is being handled by Opel’s design team in Russelsheim and will lean on the brand’s current visual language. The first teaser shows a sporty SUV with large wheels, tight overhangs, and the now-familiar Opel Vizor face with integrated LED lighting.