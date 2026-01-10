Stellantis Has 50 Wars Rooms Prepared To Combat Quality Issues

Stellantis chief executive officer Antonio Filosa has outlined a timeline that sounds like a paradox. No later than 2028, the multinational conglomerate that brings together Fiat Chrysler and the PSA group wants to drag its American brands into the first quartile of quality rankings.

At the same time, Stellantis also intends to slice $7 billion out of its global operating costs. You don't need a degree in manufacturing to spot a pretty serious friction here. From a historical standpoint, reducing costs naturally involves aggressive negotiations with the supplier network, consolidated platforms, and fewer materials wherever possible.