Stellantis Promises 60 New Vehicles By 2030

That $13 billion bet in the United States announced by Stellantis in October was just the beginning. The automotive giant is against the ropes and now it’s coming out swinging.

On Thursday, Stellantis announced a new five-year strategic turnaround plan dubbed FaSTLAne 2030 that will cost over $69 billion. The result will be an overhaul of the company’s sprawling global product portfolio with more than 60 new vehicles and 50 refreshes across all brands.

The extent of this is said to include 29 electric vehicles, 15 plug-in hybrid or range-extended EVs, 24 hybrids, and 39 gas-powered models. No details as to which brands will get how many of these were provided as of the time of this writing.