Stellantis Recalls 113,000 4 Cylinder Wranglers for Engine Failure

Agent009 submitted on 11/14/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:39:05 PM

Views : 676 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The four-cylinder engine used in the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrids is at the center of a recall covering nearly 113,000 vehicles, per Stellantis and a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration bulletin. The risk is a loss of power and potentially even a fire in the engine bay.
 
The culprit, per the NHTSA report, is sand contamination during the block casting process, which left debris in engines. What’s especially glaring is that it seems Stellantis was manufacturing engines with this problem for nearly two years, as the report states that “the suspect vehicle population began on July 19, 2023, when production of Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs with suspect engines began, and concluded on March 3, 2025, when production of Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs with suspect engines ended.” It’s a similar story for Wrangler plug-in hybrids, though those covered an even wider production span of June 7, 2023, to March 4, 2025.


Read Article


Stellantis Recalls 113,000 4 Cylinder Wranglers for Engine Failure

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)