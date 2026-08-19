Stellantis Recalls 850,000 Vehicles Over Yet Another Software Glitch

Agent009 submitted on 8/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:37 AM

Views : 1,044 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Backup cameras are supposed to make parking easier, not leave you staring at a blank screen. Stellantis is recalling nearly 850,000 2026–2027 Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles in the United States because a radio software glitch can stop the rearview image from appearing when you shift into reverse.
 
The company is rolling out a free over-the-air software fix, so most owners will not need to visit a dealer. Knowing which models are involved and what the update actually does helps you decide how quickly to respond if your vehicle is on the list.


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Stellantis Recalls 850,000 Vehicles Over Yet Another Software Glitch

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