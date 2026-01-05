Stellantis Reports A $440 Million Profit In Q1 Thanks To The Hemi

Agent009 submitted on 5/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:30 AM

Views : 284 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Last year, Stellantis lost $26.2 billion, which is a sum that could make even Elon Musk cringe. But the automaker's first quarter results for 2026 show that the ship is turning around, albeit slowly. When you have upwards of a dozen different brands in your wheelhouse, slowly is pretty much the only option. But it's a start.
 
Stellantis reported a $440 million profit in Q1 2026, following up $450 million in losses the same quarter last year. Revenues at the company were also up, climbing 6% to $42 billion.


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Stellantis Reports A $440 Million Profit In Q1 Thanks To The Hemi

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