Stellantis Wants To Repurpose Canadian Factory Build Chinese Cars

Stellantis has a problem in the form of an empty factory in Ontario, Canada, and a federal government that is very unhappy about it. Concurrently, it has an opportunity in the form of a market that likes EVs and low prices. It might be able to make all of those things work together, but two levels of government are against it.

The big conglomerate is discussing bringing some production of Chinese-developed electric vehicles to an idled plant in Canada, Bloomberg reports. The EVs involved would come from Leapmotor, a 10-year-old electric vehicle maker in which Stellantis owns a 20% stake.