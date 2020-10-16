Still In Denial? German Car Of The Year Awards Announced And The Company That Threatens The Industry Is Barely Mentioned

The Tesla Model Y may have made it as a nominee in the 2021 German Car of the Year awards’ “Luxury” and “New Energy” categories, but the all-electric crossover from California was ultimately pushed aside in favor of two fellow EVs, the Polestar 2 and the Honda e.

The winners of the 2021 German Car of the Year awards are selected by a panel of 18 motoring journalists, all of whom maintain a high standing in their respective fields. The overall Car of the Year award will be selected from the final five category winners.