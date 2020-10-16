Still In Denial? German Car Of The Year Awards Announced And The Company That Threatens The Industry Is Barely Mentioned

The Tesla Model Y may have made it as a nominee in the 2021 German Car of the Year awards’ “Luxury” and “New Energy” categories, but the all-electric crossover from California was ultimately pushed aside in favor of two fellow EVs, the Polestar 2 and the Honda e.

 

The winners of the 2021 German Car of the Year awards are selected by a panel of 18 motoring journalists, all of whom maintain a high standing in their respective fields. The overall Car of the Year award will be selected from the final five category winners.



User Comments

SanJoseDriver

Are they even selling the Y there yet?

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 11:41:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

THey did not introduce the Y until the end of July 2020 - which when you consider how long it takes to get a Monthly Magazine out - means that it may have been too late to qualify

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 5:31:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Maybe it is because the window’s randomly explode and the sunroofs cant stay on the car?

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 11:52:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Agent009

Minor technicalities my friend the wheels still stayed on. Thats gotta count for something

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 1:46:51 PM | | Votes: 1   

Vette71

"TESLA, Quality isn't job 1".

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 4:48:05 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Are we in here arguing that Audi's don't sometimes kill their owners by running them over or lighting them on fire?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 5:34:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Tesla isn't "threatening the industry" because it does not have the volume to.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 5:52:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

