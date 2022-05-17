Still The Leader Of the Pack? BMW Reveals Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 3-Series

The BMW 3 Series is the yardstick of sporty driving pleasure by which all other contenders in the premium midsize segment are measured. With more than 45 years of global success under its belt, the 3 Series also embodies the heart of the BMW brand. Precise design modifications shine an even brighter spotlight on the dynamic character of the new 2023 BMW 3 Series. A newly designed cockpit with BMW Curved Display brings ground-breaking modernity and digitalization to the interior. And subtle but distinguishing refinements to the exterior express the promise of a distinctively rewarding driving experience.



The launch of the new BMW 3 Series around the world will commence in July 2022. Vehicles for the U.S. market will be built exclusively in BMW’s newest plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico



A global success story and segment leader.



Since the debut of the original in 1975, more than 16 million BMW 3 Series have been sold across its generations. And over 1.1 million customers have so far opted for the current generation of the BMW 3 Series introduced in 2019. This means demand has been stronger in the first three years of this generation than for any of the preceding 3 Series generations over the same time period. The BMW 3 Series accounts for around 14 percent of the brand's vehicle sales worldwide.







Drivetrains that emphasize economy or performance, sacrificing neither.



Among the signature features of the BMW 3 Series is the range of drivetrains available, striking a balance between driving pleasure and fuel economy. The 2-liter TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine in the 330i provides substantial power and broad torque for brisk acceleration while returning outstanding fuel economy. The efficient yet dynamic 330e remains the plug-in hybrid of choice for those who value an engaging driving experience with zero-emissions capability. And the 3-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-6 was enhanced with 48V mild hybrid technology for model year 2022. All are available with optional xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.



The models in the BMW 3 Series range therefore have what it takes to win over customers with widely varying preferences but a shared love of driving pleasure, elegantly sporty design, and advanced technology.

Exterior design: Undeniably sporty, unmistakably BMW Carefully executed exterior design upgrades ensure that the character of the new BMW 3 Series and its emphasis on driving pleasure now shine through even more clearly. The front and rear aprons now have a sporty new design as standard. The characteristic BMW kidney grille and twin headlight accents have also been meticulously redesigned. This stylistic energy can be intensified further with the optional M Sport package on 330i and 330e models. Expressive front end: BMW kidney grille and headlights redesigned. With its crisply structured surfaces, dynamic lines, and large air intakes, the front apron emphasizes the sporting mission of the new BMW 3 Series. The redesigned headlights and kidney grille also give the car a strong visual presence.







The standard full-LED headlights are now slimmer, with clear contours and daytime driving lights arranged in an inverted L-shape to create a harmonious and modern look. The outer daytime driving light elements also serve as turn indicators. The lightly modified contours and new double bars give the BMW kidney grille a more powerful look while remaining instantly recognizable. Air intakes in high-gloss black positioned below the kidney grille add a dynamic styling touch while directing cool air to the front brakes.



Powerful proportions and clearly structured surfaces at the rear. The new contours of the front and rear aprons add striking flourishes to the taut silhouettes of the new BMW 3 Series. Horizontal lines, slim light units, clearly structured surfaces and flared rear wheel arches accentuate the width and muscular rear stance of both models. The standard specification for all BMW 3 Series models includes 18-inch light-alloy wheels in brand-new designs. The range of exterior colors now includes Skyscraper Grey metallic across the range and Brooklyn Grey metallic on M340i models or in combination with the M Sport package on 330i and 330e models. A wide selection of special BMW Individual paint finishes will also be available at launch. Shadowline trim – now standard equipment – underlines the sporty appearance of the new BMW 3 Series. Satin aluminum line exterior trim is also available as an option on 330i and 330e.



M Sport package with new design features.



The design features available as part of the M Sport Package for the new BMW 330i and 330e models are more expressive and powerful than ever. Chrome accents highlight the double bars on the BMW kidney grille. The large central air intake features hexagonal contours and a honeycomb pattern and projects confidently from the front apron. Deeply recessed air curtains at the outer edges of the front end accentuate its width. The M Sport-specific rear apron has been revised and features vertical reflectors at the outer edges and a large diffuser element in the center, clearly signaling the 3 Series sporting instincts. The M Sport package also features M Sport suspension (on 330i models), variable sport steering, and 19-inch 791M light-alloy wheels with all-season or mixed performance tires. The Adaptive M Suspension with electronic damping can be specified in lieu of the M Sport suspension on 330i models. It is also available for 330i and 330e models as a standalone option or as part of the Dynamic Handling Package.







Inside, the M Sport Package blends distinctive details such as an M leather steering wheel and interior trim strips in the new Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite finish to create a more sporting ambiance.



Distinctive appearance for the M340i and M340i xDrive.



M-specific exterior features such as large air intakes and aerodynamically optimized details also help to give the BMW Performance models in the new BMW 3 Series a dynamic look. The BMW M340i models feature distinctive design elements. Most notably, these include the mesh-design BMW kidney grille, new 18-inch M double-spoke light alloy wheels or optional 19-inch wheels, trapezoidal tailpipes, and an M rear spoiler painted in body color. To mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH, the 2023 BMW M340i models will be offered

with the classic BMW Motorsport roundels on the hood, trunk, and wheel center caps. With its staggered semicircles in blue, violet, and red, the anniversary emblem is reminiscent of the original BMW M GmbH trademark that was first used on racing cars in 1973.







Interior and equipment.



Functionality and comfort in their most progressive forms. The interior of the new BMW 3 Series has been treated to a comprehensive update. The new interpretation of the brand-typical driver focus is embodied by the large BMW Curved Display. This cutting-edge cockpit design has progressive digitalization at its heart and enables the number of buttons and controls to be significantly reduced in favor of touch and voice control.

Offering generous amounts of space, modern functionality, a high level of acoustic comfort, high-quality materials displaying exquisite workmanship, and advanced digital services, the new BMW 3 Series delivers a convincing blend of inimitable driving pleasure and compromise-free premium quality both in everyday use and on longer trips away.



Fully digital BMW Curved Display with intuitive touch control.



The standard BMW Curved Display exemplifies quality and modernity with its frameless glass surfaces angled slightly towards the driver. A 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display merge into a single, fully digital, high-resolution unit. The central air vents positioned below the control display are now slimmer and more modern in design. The standard three-zone automatic climate control can be adjusted using voice or touch control on the control display. The controls for setting the temperature on the driver's and front passenger's side are always displayed. The progressive design of the cockpit is enhanced by a larger surface for the interior trim strip integrated into the instrument panel.







Control panel on the center console with new gear selector.



All new BMW 3 Series models come as standard with an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission, now controlled by the new toggle lever on the center console. Steering column-mounted shift paddles are standard.



Powertrain. Leading the way in efficiency and performance.



Highly efficient engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and electrification in the form of plug-in hybrid and 48V mild hybrid technologies ensure the powertrains available for the new BMW 3 Series strike a fine balance between driving pleasure and fuel economy. The fabled BMW inline 6-cylinder engine, enhanced with 48V mild hybrid technology.







Mild hybrid technology gives the 3-liter inline 6-cylinder engine in the new BMW M340i and M340i xDrive exceptionally responsive power delivery and optimized efficiency. A 48V starter-generator acts as an electric drive unit to assist the engine, allowing it to operate within a load range optimized for efficiency as often as possible. It also offers the driver an electric boost effect that can instantly give the engine sharper response when accelerating off the line or putting in a quick burst of speed for passing, and significantly refines the operation of the automatic start/stop function.



The mild hybrid system allows intensive use of the electric power generated through Brake Energy Regeneration and stored in an additional battery. This is used not only to provide the engine with its electric power boost, but also - via a voltage transformer - to supply power to the vehicle's 12V electrical system, enabling much more efficient operation of the systems in the vehicle that consume electric power.



The new BMW Operating System 8 and innovative digital services.



BMW iDrive with latest-generation BMW Operating System 8 now in the new BMW 3 Series leads the way into the digital future with powerful connectivity and data processing capabilities, plus intuitive interaction between driver and vehicle.







The new BMW Operating System 8 offers many more options for drivers to enjoy easy, intuitive, multimodal control of vehicle, navigation, infotainment, and communication functions, as well as digital services. As evidenced by the BMW Curved Display and the continually expanding capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, it is geared squarely towards dialogue using touch control and natural speech.



Fully digital BMW Curved Display with cutting-edge graphics.



The BMW Curved Display fitted as standard in the new BMW 3 Series provides a whole new user experience. This fully digital and high-resolution screen grouping comprises a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches.







The state-of-the-art graphics and menu structure of the BMW Curved Display have been designed with a smartphone-style appearance. The user interface impresses with its striking forms, dynamic light effects, strong depth of color, and modern color worlds. Its layout can be adapted to the driving situation at hand or personal preferences.







Standard in the new BMW 3 Series: the navigation system BMW Maps.



The navigation system fitted as standard in the new BMW 3 Series includes the cloud-based BMW Maps. The new generation of the navigation system enables very fast and dynamic route calculation based on precise real-time traffic data transmitted at short intervals. The arrival time is calculated using an anticipatory method that factors in the usual traffic levels along the entire route.



With Connected Parking, BMW Maps is also able to provide assistance when searching for a parking space close to the destination.



BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with new skills.



BMW Operating System 8 also sees the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant gain new skills. Instructions in natural speech can now be used to adjust the climate control or open or close a side window or the sunroof. Functions of the driver assistance systems in the new BMW 3 Series can also be controlled by voice command.







When the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is in use, new graphics appear in the display which emphasize the system’s interactive character. The graphic appears in the right place to engage with the person speaking, visualizing how the system is listening attentively to what is being said.



Optimum connectivity with 5G and Personal eSIM.



The new BMW 3 Series is moving into the era of 5G. If the customer selects the optional Personal eSIM, DSDA (Dual SIM Dual Active) capability allows both the Personal eSIM and the Vehicle SIM to be active simultaneously. With the Personal eSIM, customers can use the communications and connectivity functions covered by their mobile agreement from their vehicle with ease. The vehicle essentially turns into another device like a smartphone or tablet. Mobile reception for data and telephone functions is significantly improved by the vehicles’ own 5G antenna system. Up to 10 devices can be connected to the internet via the mobile

hotspot.



The Personal eSIM isn’t linked to the customer’s vehicle, but their BMW ID – meaning it can be transferred to other BMW vehicles with Personal eSIM functionality. The Personal eSIM is configured automatically when users sign in with their BMW ID, after which it is available immediately.



The 2023 BMW 330i and 330e come standard with the following notable equipment:

• 18-inch double-spoke light alloy wheels style 796 with all-season runflat tires

• 8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission

• Sport leather steering wheel

• Moonroof

• Power front seats

• Open Pore Fine Wood Oak Grain trim

• Ambient lighting

• SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1-year subscription

• Enhanced USB and Bluetooth smartphone integration

• Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

• Sport seats

• LED headlights and automatic high beams

• BMW Curved Display

• Shadowline exterior trim



M340i models add or substitute the following standard equipment:

• 48V mild hybrid system

• M Sport Brakes with blue calipers

• M Sport differential

• Variable sport steering

• M Sport package

• Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite trim

• M Sport suspension

• Aerodynamic kit

• Rear Spoiler

• 18-inch M Double-spoke bi-color wheels style 848M with all-season runflat tires

• Comfort Access keyless entry



Optional equipment

• Convenience Package (330i, 330e)

o Comfort Access keyless entry

o Lumbar support – driver

• Driving Assistance Package

o Park Distance Control

o Active Driving Assistant

o Active Blind Spot Detection

o Lane Departure Warning



Dynamic Handling Package

o 19-inch light alloy bi-color or jet black wheels style 791M on performance

runflat tires

o M Sport brakes with blue or red calipers

o Adaptive M suspension



Driving Assistance Professional Package

o Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways

o Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go

o Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance

o Traffic Jam Assistant

o Evasion Aid

o Cross Traffic Alert – front



Shadowline Package

o Mirror caps in black

o M Sport brakes with blue or red calipers

o M Shadowline lights

o Extended Shadowline trim



M Sport Package (330i, 330e)

o 19-inch light alloy bi-color or jet black wheels style 791M on performance or all-

season runflat tires

o Variable sport steering

o Choice of Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite trim, Open Port Fine Wood Oak

Grain trim, High Gloss Fine Wood Ash Grey-Brown trim, or Aluminum trim with

mesh effect

o M Sport suspension or Adaptive M suspension

o M steering wheel

o Aerodynamic kit

o Rear spoiler



Parking Assistant Package

o Parking Assistant Plus

o Active Park Distance Control

o Surround View with 3D view



Premium Package

o Heated steering wheel

o Comfort Access keyless entry (330i, 330e)

o Lumbar support – driver (330i, 330e)

o Heated front seats

o BMW Curved Display with Head-Up Display



Cooling and High Performance Tire Package (M340i)

o 19-inch light alloy bi-color double-spoke wheels, style 792M on performance

non-runflat tires

o M Technology Package



Standalone Options (330i, 330e)

• Remote engine start

• 19-inch double-spoke bi-color orbit grey wheels, style 793i with all-season runflat tires

• Heated steering wheel

• Adaptive M suspension

• Space-saver spare

• Satin aluminum line exterior trim

• Heated front seats

• Black high-gloss trim

• SensaTec dashboard

• High Gloss Fine Wood Ash Grey-Brown trim

• Park Distance Control

• Harman Kardon surround sound system

• Drive Recorder

• Wireless device charging

• Extended Shadowline trim



Additional standalone options (M340i):

• 19-inch light alloy bi-color double-spoke wheels, style 792M on performance runflat or

non-runflat tires

• 19-inch M double spoke jet black wheels, style 791M on performance or all-season

runflat tires

• BMW M 50 Years emblems

• M Sport brakes with red calipers



