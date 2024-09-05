Study Claims 99% Of New Car Seats Emit Cancer Causing Fumes

Operating a motor vehicle certainly comes with a level of risk, but simply breathing while driving usually isn't among them. That may not be the case, according to a recent study published by the American Chemical Society. It points to a specific flame-retardant chemical used on vehicle seats discovered in the air of car cabins. And it could increase your risk of cancer if you breathe it in. The chemical in question is tris (1-chloro-isopropyl) phosphate, known simply as TCIPP. It's a flame-retardant additive commonly used in polyurethane foam, which is commonly used for seats in pretty much every car on the road today. The study included 155 participants driving vehicles from 2015 or newer. To determine potential changes relating to temperatures, 101 tests were conducted in winter and 54 took place in the summer.



