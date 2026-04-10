Subaru Ditched The Wagon Design For An SUV And Lost One Third Of It's Buyers

For years, the Outback ranked among Subaru’s top-selling vehicles in the United States, holding strong even as the outgoing model began to show its age. Now there’s an all-new Outback that leans more heavily into SUV territory, leaving much of its wagon identity behind. Subaru likely would have expected the strong sales to continue. They haven’t.

Last month, Subaru delivered just 10,004 examples of the new Outback nationwide, a huge 42.9 percent decline from March 2025, when the previous model was still on sale in its final stretch. Through the first three months of this year, 27,074 new Outbacks have found homes compared to 39,934 units in Q1 2025, representing a 32.2 percent decline.