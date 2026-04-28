Subaru Hits The Rally Circuit With A Factory Team And The BRZ

The BRZ proves that a Subaru doesn’t need a turbocharger and all-wheel drive to be fun, and it’s competed in the Japanese Super GT series (in heavily modified form) for several years. But rallying is at the core of Subaru’s identity, so it was likely inevitable that this rear-wheel drive sports car would hit the stages eventually.

This week Subaru announced that its factory team will enter a rally-spec BRZ in the third round of the 2026 All-Japan Rally Championship, scheduled for May 8-10 in Nara Prefecture, in the south-central part of the main Japanese island of Honshu. Dubbed the Boxer Rally Spec.Z, it will compete in the JN1 class, driven by Toshihiro Arai with co-driver Yuichiyo Ando.