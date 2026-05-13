Subaru Keeps Trademarking ACX And ACX STI Names As Performance Coupe Rumors Swirl

Agent009 submitted on 5/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:14 AM

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The rumor mill around Subaru’s performance division has been working overtime lately. Fans of Subaru Tecnica International have spent months chasing reports of a returning WRX STI hot hatch, but the company may also be working on a new sports coupe with a proper STI variant attached.
 
According to CarSales, Subaru has trademarked the ACX and ACX STI nameplates with IP Australia, a callback to the ACX-II concept car from 1985. The Australian outlet leans toward a gasoline-powered application, pointing to separate “Flat Shift” and “Rev Sync” filings as supporting evidence. However, trademarks lodged elsewhere in the world tell a different story.


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Subaru Keeps Trademarking ACX And ACX STI Names As Performance Coupe Rumors Swirl

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