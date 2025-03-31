Subaru Warns That Tariffs Will Raise Prices On Some Models

Subaru of America’s Vice President of Vehicle Planning and Logistics has reportedly warned retailers about impending tariffs. While the message was apparently sent before President Trump’s move to impose a 25% tariff on all automotive imports, it highlights the uncertainty in the industry.

In the purported letter, Lisa Quan said the company has been “actively assessing the potential effects of tariffs” and noted they’ll inevitably raise the cost of doing business. Given the general uncertainty at the time, she said “current vehicle pricing cannot be protected and may be subject to change… after April 2.”