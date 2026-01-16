Suspended Ford Auto Worker That Heckled Trump Rewarded With $800,000 In Go Fund Me Funds

More than $800,000 was raised for a Ford line worker at a Michigan plant who allegedly criticized President Trump’s handling of the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The GoFundMe donations, totaling $811,010 in less than 24 hours, come after the worker, TJ Sabula, was suspended following the incident. Two GoFundMe accounts raised more than $480,000 and $330,000, respectively.

Donations had been paused as of Thursday, but GoFundMe confirmed to Nexstar that the two fundraisers for Sabula were verified.