TEMU Justin Beiber Needs FOUR Rides At Coachella? You WON'T Believe What Happened NEXT!

A fake Coachella call, a missing deposit and four electric Mokes headed for the border. Here's how an O.C. business was scammed by someone claiming to be on Justin Bieber's team.



Newport Beach Moke owner Chad Marta thought he had landed a dream gig. The night before Coachella weekend, a man identifying himself only as “Alen” called the Orange County electric-car rental company. He said he worked for Justin Bieber and needed four open-air Mokes to shuttle the pop star and his entourage between a private villa and the festival grounds in Palm Desert.



Marta didn’t hesitate. High-profile last-minute requests happen. The vehicles—a green Moke, a pink one and two white ones—were prepped and delivered the next day to an address near the festival. The quoted price included a $20,000 deposit that “Alen” promised would wire through the following morning. It never did.



By late afternoon, Marta’s GPS trackers told a different story. The four buggies, together worth more than $200,000, were moving west on the 10 Freeway at highway speed—loaded on a flatbed truck. When Marta confronted “Alen,” the man insisted everything was fine. Moments later the vehicles turned south on the 215 and 15 freeways, heading straight for the Mexican border.



Marta alerted the California Highway Patrol and watched helplessly as the signal crossed into Tijuana. Then the GPS went dark.



“It takes away a third of the business,” Marta said. “I just feel so violated.” His wife, Sadie, added, “It was a very professional, well-thought-out heist.”



Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. The Mokes—and the scammers—remain in Mexico.









A fake Coachella call, a missing deposit and four electric Mokes headed for the border. Here's how an O.C. business was scammed by someone claiming to be on Justin Bieber's team. https://t.co/K952QBHZCn pic.twitter.com/hPHrJEykqd — KTLA (@KTLA) April 17, 2026



