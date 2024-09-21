THEY'RE RATING THE DOGS!!! CR Gives the VERDICT On The WORST And BEST For Reliability! Where Does YOUR Brand RANK?

Consumer Reports (CR) provided a comprehensive list of the most reliable car brands based on extensive data and customer feedback, highlighting the automotive industry's leaders in dependability. At the forefront, Lexus claimed the top spot with a reliability score of 79, showcasing its commitment to quality and engineering precision. Toyota, known for its durability and longevity, closely followed with a score of 76, reinforcing its reputation for reliability.



The list continued with Mini at 71, a surprising entry for some, indicating its robust build quality despite its compact size. Acura and Honda, both scoring 70, demonstrated strong reliability, with Honda's score particularly notable given its widespread use and varied model lineup. Subaru at 69 and Mazda at 67 also stood out, appealing to consumers looking for both performance and reliability.



Porsche and BMW, with scores of 66 and 64 respectively, showed that luxury and reliability can indeed coexist, albeit with slightly lower scores compared to their Japanese counterparts. The list also included Kia and Hyundai, scoring 61 and 56, respectively, indicating significant improvements in quality over recent years.



This analysis by Consumer Reports not only guides potential buyers towards brands that promise fewer headaches but also reflects the automotive industry's ongoing battle for reliability, where Japanese manufacturers continue to dominate, with European and Korean brands making notable strides.



Thanks to 00R for the tipoff...













