THOUGHT 33 Years Without A Stanley Cup In Canada Was Bad? NOW, They Lost The $15B Honda Plant!

For three decades, Canadian hockey fans have ritualistically mourned the Stanley Cup drought. The last time a Canadian team hoisted Lord Stanley’s mug was 1993, when the Montreal Canadiens won it all. Thirty-three years later, in 2026, the curse endures. No Toronto Maple Leafs miracle, no Edmonton Oilers redemption, no Vancouver or Calgary Cinderella story. Hockey is Canada’s secular religion, and the absence of a Cup feels like a national wound.



Yet today that pain looks quaint. Honda has indefinitely suspended its C$15-billion electric-vehicle and battery plant investment in Alliston, Ontario—part of a massive four-facility project announced in 2024 that was supposed to produce 240,000 EVs a year by 2028. The Japanese automaker will instead build the vehicles and hybrids it needs on flexible lines in Ohio. The decision follows a two-year delay last spring and now risks outright cancellation as Honda pivots away from slow-selling EVs amid tepid North American demand.



The project was a flagship of Ottawa’s C$52-billion auto-sector subsidy blitz under the Liberals. Up to C$5 billion in taxpayer money from federal and Ontario governments had been earmarked to lure the investment. Instead, Honda looked south, where lower regulatory friction, policy clarity, and market realities made more sense. Canada’s industrial carbon tax, high energy costs, and heavy-handed green mandates didn’t help.



While Canadians obsess over whether the Canadiens or Oilers can finally break the Cup curse this spring, the real scoreboard just flashed red. A $15-billion project, thousands of potential high-skill jobs, supply-chain spin-offs, and billions in future tax revenue just evaporated. Pride in hockey is one thing. Pride in an economy that still attracts world-class investment is another.



The Stanley Cup drought stings the heart. Losing the Honda plant stings the wallet—and the future. Canadians may cheer a parade someday soon. They’ll be waiting a lot longer for the economic one.



Discuss...









??Honda is CANCELING it's $15B EV plant in Canada.



The Honda plant was part of the failed $52B Liberal plan to shower manufacturers with subsidies to develop the industry here.



Honda will make EVs and hybrids it needs in Ohio instead where it can do so on one production line. pic.twitter.com/h6MydWJh59 — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) May 5, 2026



