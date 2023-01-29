TOO MUCH BACON? Does THIS Hyundai IONIQ6 Ad STIGMATIZE And EMASCULATE Men Who Go EV, And HURT Potential Adoption Of Electrics??

All we could think of when we saw this new Hyundai ad was L-A-M-E.



From Hyundai: First came the early EV adopters. Then came everybody else. Now even dads are going electric. When it comes to the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6, Kevin Bacon is equal parts dad energy and equal parts super fan.



Does this ad STIGMATIZE and EMASCULATE men who go EV and HURT the potential adoption of ELECTRICS?



And does it expose just how LITTLE ad agencies and these companies understand about the market?



Would you want people to think because you went EV you're THAT wimpy guy?



And don't get us started on his FANNY PACK!











