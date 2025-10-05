TRUCK ENGINE WARS! Hemi vs. Hurricane vs. EcoBoost: Comparing Ram’s 5.7L, 2025 Turbo Six, And Ford’s V6. WHICH Would YOU Buy And TRUST MOST?

The Ram 1500’s 5.7L Hemi V8 has long been a favorite for its muscular performance, but the 2025 Ram introduces the 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, replacing the Hemi. Meanwhile, Ford’s F-150 with its 3.5L EcoBoost V6 remains a fierce rival. Let’s compare these engines across power, towing, efficiency, and driving feel to see how they stack up.



The 5.7L Hemi V8, a Ram staple, delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, enhanced by eTorque mild-hybrid tech for better low-end pull. It tows up to 12,750 pounds and handles payloads around 2,300 pounds, making it a workhorse. Its naturally aspirated V8 offers linear power and a iconic rumble, though fuel economy—18 MPG city, 23 MPG highway—lags for efficiency-conscious buyers.



The 2025 Ram 1500’s Hurricane inline-six comes in two tunes: a standard-output model with 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque, and a high-output version with 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft. Both outpower the Hemi, with turbocharged torque ensuring quick acceleration. Towing peaks at 11,550 pounds, trailing the Hemi, while payload holds steady at 1,980 pounds. The standard Hurricane gets 18 MPG city and 25 MPG highway, beating the Hemi, but the high-output drops to 15 MPG city and 21 MPG highway, less efficient than the V8.

Ford’s 3.5L EcoBoost V6, a mainstay in the F-150, produces 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. It tows up to 14,000 pounds and supports payloads around 2,445 pounds, surpassing both Ram engines in capability. Fuel economy is competitive at 18 MPG city and 24 MPG highway, splitting the difference between the standard Hurricane and Hemi. The EcoBoost’s twin-turbo setup delivers robust low-end power, ideal for heavy loads.



Driving experience varies distinctly. The Hemi’s V8 growl and smooth power appeal to traditionalists, offering a raw, classic truck feel. The Hurricane is quieter, with refined turbo performance but less emotional character. The EcoBoost strikes a balance, with aggressive turbo surge and a sporty edge, though some find its sound less soulful than the Hemi’s.



The Hemi excels for V8 enthusiasts and heavy towing, the Hurricane offers modern power and efficiency, and the EcoBoost leads in versatility and capability. Test drive at dealers like Don Vance Chrysler or Midway Ford to feel the difference. If buying today, which engine would you pick: Ram’s 5.7L Hemi, the 2025 Hurricane turbo-six, or Ford’s 3.5L EcoBoost V6? Watch the video, then share your choice and why it suits you.



Hemi, Hurricane or Eco-Boost?




















