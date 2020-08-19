TRUMP Advocates BOYCOTTING Goodyear Tires. Is He Right? And Will Sales Go FLAT Because Of It?

It never ceases to amaze us when a company takes a stance in an evenly split debate.

  You are positively assured to piss off half of your customer base by doing so.  So when Goodyear published an internal employee policy guideline that allowed controversial BLM shirts and hats but banned "Back The Blue" outerwear you knew it was a bad move.

Now we here at Autospies fully understand the movements and how polarizing they can be, and we wold never marginalize a specific group.  We take the approach like NASCAR does, we allow both.

But imagine the debate that ensued when this came across your screen when you logged in yesterday at Goodyear.



Link to: Law Enforcement Today Article

It looks like a bit later yesterday they realized the misstep and quickly posted an public clarification that they were "law enforcement friendly" in a tweet but did not change the internal policy.


We all can agree we need cops and we need advocates for the mistreated, but do you buy from a company that takes a side?



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Fake image. False accusations. Stupid reaction from Trump. No supporting facts. If was Goodyear I would have stopped at the fake image statement and moved on.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 3:27:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

Exactly! I’ll be supporting a BUYcott, well done Goodyear, these retardicans and delusional trump supporters are so quick to whine and complain about AMERICAN companies/products... if you don’t like our country and diverse companies... THEN LEAVE & go back to Europe

Goodbye & good riddance

#StartPackingDonnie....we will not let you bankrupt & embarrass America like you did your many bankrupt failed companies causing you to cowardly hide your financial records like the pussy you are...MAN UP

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 7:59:16 PM | | Votes: -2   

Car4life1

*popcorn*

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 8:00:21 PM | | Votes: 1   

Tarzan91303

Bye Felicia...to Goodyear. Any company that allows one type of shirt but doesn't allow another type of hat is terrible. Just wear the standard uniform.

Tarzan91303 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 3:37:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Section_31_JTK

Typical liberalism at work. Discriminate against those who you don't agree with. That's why today's liberalism is more akin to the fascism of yesteryear.

This boycott is going to definitely hurt Goodyear. Tons of conservatives will simply avoid their product. Goodyear has already posted a reply as a backpedal trying to justify their actions. It won't work. Screw em. Don't buy Goodyear tires.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 3:49:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

NewQ

Don't be a snowflake and get bent out of shape because of something someone else did.

Cancel culture is the last bastion of the liberals; there's no reason to punish a company and its workers.

Right? Right????!!!???

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 3:53:43 PM | | Votes: 1   

countguy

Goodyear makes great tires and I will continue to buy.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 4:14:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

Conservatives decry cancel culture but are more than willing to jump aboard when dear leader tells them to. Lol.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 4:14:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MBCLS07

So rather than respond in the manner Democrats typically do, what do you suggest be done instead?

MBCLS07 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 4:39:35 PM | | Votes: 0   

MBCLS07

@NewQ Cancel culture isn't practiced by "liberals". It's intolerant, totalitarian leftists fostering cancel culture. While I appreciate the notion that non-leftists should rise above such behavior, it's absolutely necessary to call out and fight back against discriminatory and partisan corporate behavior.

MBCLS07 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 4:36:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

NewQ

So what would this be then?

Divesting oneself and encouraging others to do the same, with the hope that the subject in question collapses as punishment, because they did or said something you don't like.

How is that not "cancel culture"?

I'm not even saying it's bad, I'm saying people can't whine like snowflakes when it happens for reasons they don't agree with, and then turn around and call it "fighting back" when it's for a cause they support.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 5:05:53 PM | | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

I know this is too much to ask, but maybe we should all try not to fly off the handle whenever some internet troll posts a fake image.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 4:49:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

bnilhome

I am not a fan of the cancel culture but I am also not a fan of the Progressive Left mob pushing their agenda on US corporations who are afraid to take a stand against these progressive causes. Companies should either allow all views or no views. You can't pick and choose to allow BLM (which has become a terror org) and not the statement All Lives Matter.

I saw a great tweet recently that stated:

"I support all black lives but not BLM.
I support all white lives but not the KKK"

BLM as an org has advocated killing cops and its leaders have threatened to burn down the country. This is not a peaceful group as an org. There certainly are individuals protesting who have good intentions, but the larger org itself should be condemned by all.

bnilhome (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 5:41:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

jeffy210

So do you Boycott an American manufacturer? Let's look at the alternatives:

Pirelli (Italy)
Continental (Germany)
Michelin (French)
Bridgestone (Japan)

Whoops... so much for keeping it American. Not to mention the presidential limo uses bulletproof tires by Goodyear. Is he going to have those removed too?

jeffy210 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 5:48:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

countguy

Can't wait for the videos of magats slashing their tires in protest. Then they can go buy tires made in China, lmao.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 6:16:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MrEE

Goodyear mostly makes second rate tires, so my boycott already in place.
Most volume tires are are made locally regardless of brand.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 6:18:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Section_31_JTK

BLM and antifa are domestic terrorists. I support racial equality. I do not support domestic terrorists.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2020 8:31:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

valhallakey

Wonder how many people have been killed by these terroists? Probably a lot more than have been killed by right wing terrorists! Maybe I’ll look into that...

Goodyear’s policy is not to wear political stuff on the job, wear the uniform, don’t offend people of either political beliefs. All that other stuff is internet trolling to work up a controversy. Lots of companies have similar policies, they want all customers who have money in their pockets.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 2:54:42 AM | | Votes: 1   

