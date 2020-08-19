TRUMP Advocates BOYCOTTING Goodyear Tires. Is He Right? And Will Sales Go FLAT Because Of It?

It never ceases to amaze us when a company takes a stance in an evenly split debate. You are positively assured to piss off half of your customer base by doing so. So when Goodyear published an internal employee policy guideline that allowed controversial BLM shirts and hats but banned "Back The Blue" outerwear you knew it was a bad move.



Now we here at Autospies fully understand the movements and how polarizing they can be, and we wold never marginalize a specific group. We take the approach like NASCAR does, we allow both.



But imagine the debate that ensued when this came across your screen when you logged in yesterday at Goodyear.







Link to: Law Enforcement Today Article



It looks like a bit later yesterday they realized the misstep and quickly posted an public clarification that they were "law enforcement friendly" in a tweet but did not change the internal policy.



Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020







We all can agree we need cops and we need advocates for the mistreated, but do you buy from a company that takes a side?





