Tainted Reputation? Ford May Distance Itself From The Lightning Name For Electric F-150

The F-150 Lightning was the best-selling electric pickup in America last year, but lightning may not strike twice, especially after the Blue Oval cut production by two-thirds. Ford’s chief financial officer, John Lawler, recently admitted that Ford’s next all-electric pickup may change its name.

“I don’t know that it’s going to be called Lightning. So now I’m getting out of my comfort zone there,” Lawler said at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Automotive Summit. “So no one says it’s the next Lightning. It’s the next pickup truck.”