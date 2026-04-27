Teen Drivers In South Carolina Face A 62% Higher Fatality Rate Than The Rest Of The Nation

The states that show up at the top of teen-driver fatality rankings tend to share a profile: low population density, long rural roads, and not a lot of traffic to slow anyone down. Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico. South Carolina don’t necessarily match that pattern, which is part of what makes their home on the latest list so uncomfortable.

A study from Florida personal injury firm Anidjar & Levine, built on US Department of Transportation crash data from 2020 through 2024, ranks South Carolina as the sixth-most-dangerous state in America for drivers aged 15 to 19. The state averaged 95.8 teen driver fatalities per year over that five-year window, working out to 27.21 deaths per 100,000 teens. The national rate is 16.78. South Carolina is running 62.2% above it.