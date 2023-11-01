Telsa Autopilot Safety Improves In 3rd Quarter

Tesla Autopilot safety improved in terms of accident data from Q2 to Q3, company data shows.

Tesla’s latest Vehicle Safety Report revealed a decline in accidents per million miles driven with Autopilot engaged compared to the previous quarter. Tesla vehicles operating on Autopilot registered one crash for every 6.26 million miles driven. This was an improvement from the 5.10 million miles traveled per accident when drivers utilized Autopilot in Q2 2022.

For drivers who weren’t using Tesla’s Autopilot technology in Q3, Tesla recorded one crash for every 1.71 million miles driven. Q2 data showed one accident per every 1.54 million miles driven without Autopilot.