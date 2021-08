Some rumors are coming out this week about Tesla’s upcoming $25,000 electric car, but I think it’s better to temper expectations about the timing because of two words: battery cells at Tesla Battery Day last year, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla will be making a $25,000 electric car.



He made it clear that this new price point is achieved through Tesla’s new battery cell and battery manufacturing effort, which could reduce battery costs by over 50%.



