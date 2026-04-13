Tesla Announces Signature Edition Model S And X To Close Out Production

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:34:23 AM

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Tesla has announced a super limited Signature Edition run of 250 Model S Plaid and 100 Model X Plaid units as an invite only purchase in a bid to give its original flagship vehicles a proper send-off.
 
When the Model S first launched in 2012, the first 1,000 units sold were “Signature” editions that required a $40,000 deposit and cost nearly $100,000 each. Those early buyers were Tesla’s first real believers. This new Signature Edition deliberately echoes that moment, bookending a 14-year run with numbered collector hardware.


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Tesla Announces Signature Edition Model S And X To Close Out Production

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