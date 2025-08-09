Tesla Board Explains The Madness Behind Elon Musk's One Trillion Dollar Pay Package

Agent009 submitted on 9/8/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:21 AM

Views : 660 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s Board of Directors has proposed a new pay package for company CEO Elon Musk that would result in $1 trillion in stock offerings if he is able to meet several lofty performance targets.
 
Musk, who has not been meaningfully compensated since 2017, completed his last pay package by delivering billions in shareholder value through a variety of performance-based “tranches,” which were met and resulted in the award of billions in stock.
 
However, Musk was unable to claim this award due to a ruling by the Delaware Chancery Court, which deemed the payout an “unfathomable sum.”


Read Article


Tesla Board Explains The Madness Behind Elon Musk's One Trillion Dollar Pay Package

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)