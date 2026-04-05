Tesla Brings Chinese Built Model 3 To Canada At Only $29,000 USD

Agent009 submitted on 5/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:33:13 AM

Views : 304 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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Tesla has launched a new Model 3 Premium RWD trim in Canada starting at just $39,490 CAD — a record-low price for the electric sedan in the country. The price, which converts to roughly $29,000 USD, is made possible by sourcing the vehicle from Giga Shanghai instead of Fremont, California.
 
The move marks the first time Tesla is selling China-made vehicles in Canada since the country imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs back in 2024 — and it creates a massive price gap with the Model 3 Performance.


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Tesla Brings Chinese Built Model 3 To Canada At Only $29,000 USD

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