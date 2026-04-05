Tesla Brings Chinese Built Model 3 To Canada At Only $29,000 USD

Tesla has launched a new Model 3 Premium RWD trim in Canada starting at just $39,490 CAD — a record-low price for the electric sedan in the country. The price, which converts to roughly $29,000 USD, is made possible by sourcing the vehicle from Giga Shanghai instead of Fremont, California.

The move marks the first time Tesla is selling China-made vehicles in Canada since the country imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs back in 2024 — and it creates a massive price gap with the Model 3 Performance.