Tesla Certifies Model Y For Autonomous Taxi Use In Texas

Tesla can now offer paid robotaxi rides across Texas, thanks to a new law that allows companies to self-certify their autonomous driving systems. Tesla has indeed self-certified its autonomous vehicles as compliant with the SAE Level 4 autonomy standard. This paves the way for a rapid expansion of Tesla Robotaxi services in Texas, including using Cybercabs. Tesla Robotaxi services hit a snag recently, with the number of active robotaxis across Texas and California plummeting. This came not long after Elon Musk told investors during the Q1 2026 earnings call that Tesla would pause its unsupervised Robotaxi service until FSD V15 is ready. Despite this, Tesla still ramped up Cybercab production, with the golden coupes filling parking lots in Texas.



??BREAKING:

Tesla has been authorized by the State of Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially under the new law that took effect today, May 28th, 2026. Tesla has officially self-certified the software running on its robotaxis as Level 4. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/KSJdsvlaW5 — James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) May 28, 2026









Read Article